Nolen (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The 2025 first-round pick from Ole Miss didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and is now in line to miss second consecutive game due to a knee injury. Nolen has played in just four games this season, recording eight total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, across 101 defensive snaps. Expect Dalvin Tomlinson to play an expanded role on the Cardinals' defensive line until Nolen returns.