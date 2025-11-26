Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday that Nolen (knee) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Nolen exited this past Sunday's overtime loss to the Jaguars due to a knee injury, and the Cardinals quickly determined that the rookie defensive tackle would need to miss at least one game. The 2025 first-round pick from Ole Miss has been a force when on the field, recording eight total tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown through just four appearances.