The Cardinals designated Nolen (calf) to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday.

The 16th overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft has been sidelined since the offseason due to a calf injury, but he has progressed enough in his recovery to be cleared to practice. Nolen was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, but he's far from a guarantee to make his NFL regular-season debut against the Packers on Sunday, even if he were to practice in full over the next two days. The Cardinals have 21 days to active Nolen from the PUP list.