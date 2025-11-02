Nolen (calf) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Cowboys.

Nolen has been a limited participant in practice since the Cardinals designated him to return from injured reserve Oct. 15. The rookie first-rounder has a chance to make his NFL debut for Monday's primetime matchup against the Cowboys, as head coach Jonathan Gannon made it sound as if he had a good chance to play, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.