Cardinals' Walter Nolen: Questionable to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nolen (calf) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Cowboys.
Nolen has been a limited participant in practice since the Cardinals designated him to return from injured reserve Oct. 15. The rookie first-rounder has a chance to make his NFL debut for Monday's primetime matchup against the Cowboys, as head coach Jonathan Gannon made it sound as if he had a good chance to play, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
