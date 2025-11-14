Nolen (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Nolen sustained a knee injury during the Cardinals' Week 10 loss to the Seahawks. The injury limited his practice participation Wednesday and Thursday, but he would avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against San Francisco with a full practice Friday. The rookie first-rounder has posted six tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense over his last two games.