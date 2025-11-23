Nolen (knee) has been ruled out and will not return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Nolen was a limited participant in practice this week with a knee injury, though it is unclear if that fact is related to the injury he sustained during Sunday's game. In the starting defensive tackle's absence Dalvin Tomlinson or PJ Mustipher will likely play more rotational snaps on the defensive line.