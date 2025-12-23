The Cardinals placed Nolen (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Nolen suffered a non-contact left knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Falcons and had to be carted off the field. The exact nature of his injury isn't yet clear, but Nolen will miss the final two games of the season. This comes after Nolen missed the first seven games of his rookie campaign dealing with a significant calf injury. Through six games as a rookie, Nolen racked up 11 tackles (eight solo), including 2.0 sacks, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery across 169 defensive snaps.