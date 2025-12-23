Cardinals' Walter Nolen: Sent to injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals placed Nolen (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Nolen suffered a non-contact left knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Falcons and had to be carted off the field. The exact nature of his injury isn't yet clear, but Nolen will miss the final two games of the season. This comes after Nolen missed the first seven games of his rookie campaign dealing with a significant calf injury. Through six games as a rookie, Nolen racked up 11 tackles (eight solo), including 2.0 sacks, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery across 169 defensive snaps.
More News
-
Cardinals' Walter Nolen: Ruled out with knee injury•
-
Cardinals' Walter Nolen: Good to go against Houston•
-
Cardinals' Walter Nolen: Tagged as questionable Week 15•
-
Cardinals' Walter Nolen: Back at practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Walter Nolen: Out for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Walter Nolen: Still no practice•