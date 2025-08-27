Nolen (calf) was moved to the reserve/PUP list by the Cardinals on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official website reports.

Nolen has been sidelined since late July with a calf injury, and he will now be forced to miss at least four games to open the season while on the PUP list. The defensive tackle was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft in April, and once healthy, he'll challenge for a starting role on the Cardinals' defensive line.