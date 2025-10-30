default-cbs-image
Nolen (calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Nolen has been a limited practice participant since the Cardinals designated him to return from injured reserve Oct. 15. The rookie first-rounder will likely have to log full practices before being activated from IR ahead of Monday's game against the Cowboys. Nolen is in the final stages of his recovery from a calf injury he sustained in late July during training camp.

