Cardinals' Walter Nolen: Still limited by calf injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nolen (calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Nolen has been a limited practice participant since the Cardinals designated him to return from injured reserve Oct. 15. The rookie first-rounder will likely have to log full practices before being activated from IR ahead of Monday's game against the Cowboys. Nolen is in the final stages of his recovery from a calf injury he sustained in late July during training camp.
More News
-
Cardinals' Walter Nolen: Won't be activated for Week 7•
-
Cardinals' Walter Nolen: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Walter Nolen: Logs limited session•
-
Cardinals' Walter Nolen: Practice window opened•
-
Cardinals' Walter Nolen: Set to miss early action•
-
Cardinals' Walter Nolen: Dealing with calf injury•