Cardinals' Walter Nolen: Still no practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nolen (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Nolen originally suffered the injury in Week 12 and missed Arizona's Week 13 loss to Tampa Bay. He has been unable to practice in any capacity since suffering the injury, casting doubt on a potential Week 14 return.
