Nolen (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

The rookie first-rounder was limited in practice during Week 15 prep, giving him a shot at returning Sunday from a two-game absence due to a knee injury. Nolen has played in just four of 14 regular-season games due to knee and calf injuries, and when he's played he has accumulated eight tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, one pass defense and one fumble recovery.

