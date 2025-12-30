Cardinals' Walter Nolen: Undergoes surgery on left knee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nolen successfully underwent surgery on his left knee Tuesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Nolen suffered a season-ending knee injury during the Cardinals' Week 16 loss to the Falcons. The extent and severity of his injury is not clear, but he could be facing a recovery timeline that would put him jeopardy of missing the start of the 2026 campaign. The rookie first-rounder logged 11 tackles (eight solo), including 2.0 sacks, two pass defenses and a fumble recovery for a touchdown across six regular-season games.
