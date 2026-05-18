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Nolen (knee) did not participate in the Cardinals' OTAs Monday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Nolen's absence for the start of OTAs comes after the 22-year-old suffered a non-contact knee injury in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season. The second-year starter still faces an unclear timetable for his return, but time will tell if Nolen is ready for the start of the 2026 campaign.

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