Cardinals' Walter Nolen: Will not practice to begin OTAs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nolen (knee) did not participate in the Cardinals' OTA on Monday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Nolen's absence for the start of OTAs comes after the 22-year-old suffered a non-contact knee injury in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season. The second-year starter still faces an unclear timetable for his return, but time will tell if Nolen is ready for the start of the 2026 campaign.
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