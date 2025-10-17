Head coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday that Nolen (calf) won't be activated for Sunday's game against the Packers, Bo Brack of PHNX Sports reports.

Nolen practiced Wednesday, opening his three-week window to come off the PUP list, but he won't be activated for Sunday's game against the Packers. The rookie first-round pick's next chance to make his NFL debut will come Nov. 3 in Dallas following the Cardinals' Week 8 bye.