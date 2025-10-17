default-cbs-image
Head coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday that Nolen (calf) won't be activated for Sunday's game against the Packers, Bo Brack of PHNX Sports reports.

Nolen practiced Wednesday, opening his three-week window to come off the PUP list, but he won't be activated for Sunday's game against the Packers. The rookie first-round pick's next chance to make his NFL debut will come Nov. 3 in Dallas following the Cardinals' Week 8 bye.

