Cardinals' Wes Hills: Getting chance with Arizona
Hills, an undrafted free agent, agreed to terms with the Cardinals on Wednesday, David Weinberg of the
Hills tried out for Seattle last week but was not extended a contract offer, only to now get a chance with a Cardinals team that neither drafted or signed a noteworthy running back this offseason. This comes after the 6-foot-1, 205-pound tailback shined at DII Slippery Rock in 2018, rushing for 1,714 yards and 17 scores before impressing NFL scouts at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, where Hills scampered for 78 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. While he's still a longshot to make Arizona's 53-man roster out of the preseason, Hills at least seems like a potential practice-squad player on a team who currently sports 2018 fourth-rounder Chase Edmonds as the strongest candidate for No. 2 duties behind David Johnson.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...