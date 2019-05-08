Cardinals' Wes Hills: Getting chance with Arizona

Hills, an undrafted free agent, agreed to terms with the Cardinals on Wednesday, David Weinberg of the

Hills tried out for Seattle last week but was not extended a contract offer, only to now get a chance with a Cardinals team that neither drafted or signed a noteworthy running back this offseason. This comes after the 6-foot-1, 205-pound tailback shined at DII Slippery Rock in 2018, rushing for 1,714 yards and 17 scores before impressing NFL scouts at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, where Hills scampered for 78 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. While he's still a longshot to make Arizona's 53-man roster out of the preseason, Hills at least seems like a potential practice-squad player on a team who currently sports 2018 fourth-rounder Chase Edmonds as the strongest candidate for No. 2 duties behind David Johnson.