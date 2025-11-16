Cardinals' Will Hernandez: Active in Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez (knee) is active for Sunday's matchup against San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Hernandez has been on the injury report often this season as he manages recovery from the knee surgery he underwent last season. He's played every game since Week 5, however, and has been on the field for nearly every Cardinals defensive snap over the team's past four games.
