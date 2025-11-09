Cardinals' Will Hernandez: Active Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
The starting right guard had knee surgery last fall, returned from IR in Week 5 and has played on every offensive snap since Week 6. Hernandez has started every game he's played since joining the Cardinals ahead of the 2022 campaign.
