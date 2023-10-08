Hernandez (back) is playing Sunday against the Bengals.
The starting right guard's status comes as a bit of a surprise after he practiced Wednesday, participated on a limited basis Thursday and then sat out Friday. The sixth-year pro has started 69 of his 75 career games with the Giants and Cardinals.
