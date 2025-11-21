default-cbs-image
Hernandez (knee) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official website reports.

Hernandez was able to make his return to practice after being a non-participant to open the week Wednesday. The offensive lineman has been playing through his ankle injury since Week 5, so he seems likely to be able to go Sunday versus Jacksonville.

