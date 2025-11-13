Cardinals' Will Hernandez: Back on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez (knee) was estimated to be a limited participant Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Hernandez has been on and off the injury report all season with a knee injury after suffering an ACL tear in 2024. He's played through the issue most of the season, so he is likely to suit up for a Week 11 matchup against the 49ers.
