default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hernandez (knee) was estimated to be a limited participant Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Hernandez has been on and off the injury report all season with a knee injury after suffering an ACL tear in 2024. He's played through the issue most of the season, so he is likely to suit up for a Week 11 matchup against the 49ers.

More News