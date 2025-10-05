Hernandez (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Hernandez missed the first four games of the regular season while recovering from an ACL tear that he sustained in Week 5 of the 2024 campaign. He was a limited participant in practice this past week, and he has progressed enough in his recovery to be cleared to make his 2025 debut Sunday, when he'll serve in a depth role on the Cardinals' offensive line.