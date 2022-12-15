The Cardinals designated Hernandez (chest) to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Hernandez has missed the last four games while on IR with a chest injury, though he's now been designated to return at the earliest possible opportunity. This opens a 21-day window for him to practice before he has to be restored to the active roster, or else the 27-yer-old will revert back to the injured reserve for the remainder of the season. Hernandez's first chance to suit up again at right guard will come Sunday versus Denver.

More News