The Cardinals designated Hernandez (chest) to return from injured reserve Wednesday.
Hernandez has missed the last four games while on IR with a chest injury, though he's now been designated to return at the earliest possible opportunity. This opens a 21-day window for him to practice before he has to be restored to the active roster, or else the 27-yer-old will revert back to the injured reserve for the remainder of the season. Hernandez's first chance to suit up again at right guard will come Sunday versus Denver.