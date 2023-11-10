Hernandez (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The 28-year-old offensive lineman was able to log a limited practice session Friday after recording DNPs both Wednesday and Thursday, and he's now got a chance at playing Sunday. Carter O'Donnell (ankle) is Arizona's top backup at right guard if Hernandez were to miss time.