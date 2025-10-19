Cardinals' Will Hernandez: Good to go for Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez (knee) is active for Sunday's contest against the Packers.
Hernandez was considered questionable to play, but he'll ultimately be out there at starting right guard versus Green Bay. The 30-year-old will be tasked with slowing down an impressive defensive line on the other side.
