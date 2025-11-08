Cardinals' Will Hernandez: Iffy to play in Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Seattle, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Hernandez underwent knee surgery last fall and missed the first four weeks of this season while on IR. Since returning, Hernandez hasn't missed a game, and he's played every offensive snap since Week 6. It's unclear if Hernandez is dealing with lingering soreness from the surgery or if he's picked up a new issue, but if he doesn't play Sunday, Isaiah Adams could be asked to step in to start at right guard.
