Hernandez (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Hernandez continues to have his practice reps monitored while working through a lingering knee injury stemming from the 2024 campaign. He was limited in practice all week, so he appears to be on track to play in Sunday's NFC West tilt. Isaiah Adams would be the top candidate to start at right guard if Hernandez is not cleared to play.