Hernandez (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Hernandez returned from knee surgery in Week 5 and has had his snaps monitored in two games since. He wasn't on the injury report until Friday, but it is positive that he was still able to practice in limited fashion. Hernandez's status will become clearer Sunday afternoon.

