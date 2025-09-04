Hernandez (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Hernandez is in the final stages of his recovery from a knee injury that ended his 2024 season in early October. He's been limited in the Cardinals' first two practices of the week, and a full practice Friday would be a good sign for his availability for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Saints in New Orleans. Hernandez started in all five regular-season games he played in last year, but the Cardinals' unofficial depth chart lists him as the backup right guard behind Isaiah Adams.