Cardinals' Will Hernandez: Logs limited practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Hernandez has opened the week with back-to-back limited practices. He's still recovering from a torn ACL that he sustained in October of 2024, but he has started at right guard in each of the Cardinals' last five games. Barring a setback, Hernandez should be available to play Sunday against the 49ers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Will Hernandez: Back on injury report•
-
Cardinals' Will Hernandez: Active Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Will Hernandez: Iffy to play in Week 10•
-
Cardinals' Will Hernandez: Good to go for Week 7•
-
Cardinals' Will Hernandez: Late addition to injury report•
-
Cardinals' Will Hernandez: No injury designation•