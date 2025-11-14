Hernandez (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Hernandez has opened the week with back-to-back limited practices. He's still recovering from a torn ACL that he sustained in October of 2024, but he has started at right guard in each of the Cardinals' last five games. Barring a setback, Hernandez should be available to play Sunday against the 49ers.