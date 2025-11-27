Cardinals' Will Hernandez: Misses practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez (hip) did not practice Wednesday.
Hernandez had previously dealt with a knee injury in recent weeks, but he left last Sunday's loss to the Jaguars with a hip issue. If Hernandez is unable to play Sunday against the Bucs, Isaiah Adams would likely draw the start at right guard.
