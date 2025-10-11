Hernandez does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Hernandez returned from knee surgery in Week 5 to make his season debut. While he'll be ready to start at right guard Sunday, coach Jonathan Gannon noted that the team would continue to monitor Hernandez's progress towards full health, per Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com. That could cap his snap count and force Isaiah Adams into the mix.