Cardinals' Will Hernandez: Not playing Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez (knee) is inactive for Thursday night's matchup with the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The offensive guard has yet to make his season debut after tearing his ACL in Week 5 of the 2024 campaign. Hernandez has started all 35 games he's played in since signing with the Cardinals ahead of the 2022 season. For now, Isaiah Adams will continue to man the right-guard spot.
