default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hernandez (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Hernandez is still working his way back from a knee injury that held him to just five games in 2024, making it no surprise he's been ruled out Sunday. The veteran offensive lineman did practice in a limited fashion throughout the week, which could be a positive sign for a potential return in the Cardinals' Week 2 contest against the Panthers.

More News