Hernandez (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Hernandez is still working his way back from a knee injury that held him to just five games in 2024, making it no surprise he's been ruled out Sunday. The veteran offensive lineman did practice in a limited fashion throughout the week, which could be a positive sign for a potential return in the Cardinals' Week 2 contest against the Panthers.