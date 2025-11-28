Cardinals' Will Hernandez: Out for Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Hernandez injured his hip in last Sunday's loss to the Jaguars and will now miss at least one contest with his latest injury. Isaiah Adams is projected to make the start at right guard for Arizona.
More News
-
Cardinals' Will Hernandez: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Will Hernandez: Questionable with hip•
-
Cardinals' Will Hernandez: Will play against Jacksonville•
-
Cardinals' Will Hernandez: Questionable for Week 12•
-
Cardinals' Will Hernandez: Back at practice•
-
Cardinals' Will Hernandez: Sits out practice Wednesday•