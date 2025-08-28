Cardinals' Will Hernandez: Passes physical
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez (knee) passed his physical and was activated from the active/PUP list Tuesday.
Hernandez has started every game he has been healthy for over the past four seasons, but a knee injury ended his 2024 season after just five games. As long as he avoids a setback, he has a good chance to start in 2025.
