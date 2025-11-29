The Cardinals placed Hernandez (hip) on injured reserve Saturday.

Hernandez injured his hip during the Cardinals' Week 12 overtime loss to the Jaguars, and the injury is severe enough for him to warrant a stint on IR. He will be required to miss at least the next four games, making him eligible to return in Week 17 against the Bengals on Saturday, Dec. 27. In Hernandez's absence, Isaiah Adams is the top candidate to start at right guard.