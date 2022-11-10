site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Will Hernandez: Put on IR
RotoWire Staff
Hernandez (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Hernandez will miss a minimum of four weeks as a result of this move. Cody Ford (illness) or Wyatt Davis will likely start at right guard for the duration of Hernandez's absence.
