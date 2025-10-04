Hernandez (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Tennessee, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Hernandez has been a limited participant at each practice since the season began as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered back in 2024. If he's able to return to the field in Week 5, he could be in line for snaps right away as Arizona deals with multiple other injuries on the interior of its offensive line.