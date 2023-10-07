Hernandez (back) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 5 game against Cincinnati, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Hernandez was a full practice participant Wednesday but was reduced to limited participation Thursday before sitting out entirely Friday. The unencouraging progression has left his status for Week 5 in question. If Hernandez is unable to play Sunday, Keith Ismael could be called upon to start at right guard.