Hernandez (knee) signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Hernandez is back in Arizona, where he started 35 regular-season games in 2022 through 2024 before tearing his ACL in Week 5 of the 2024 season. The team is encouraged with his rehab from the knee injury but a clear return timeline for Hernandez has yet to be established. He will start on the active/PUP list, per Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com.