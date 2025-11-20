default-cbs-image
Hernandez didn't participate in Arizona's practice Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the team's official site reports.

Hernandez has been dealing with an ankle injury throughout the season, but since Week 5 he has managed to play through it. Unless he's unable to practice both Thursday and Friday as well, the 30-year-old should be good to go for Sunday's game versus Jacksonville.

