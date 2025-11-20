Cardinals' Will Hernandez: Sits out practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez didn't participate in Arizona's practice Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the team's official site reports.
Hernandez has been dealing with an ankle injury throughout the season, but since Week 5 he has managed to play through it. Unless he's unable to practice both Thursday and Friday as well, the 30-year-old should be good to go for Sunday's game versus Jacksonville.
