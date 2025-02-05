Hernandez (knee), who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, said Wednesday that he "would love" to re-sign with the Cardinals, Jess Root of USA Today reports.

Hernandez only suited up for five games in 2024 before landing on injured reserve due to a season-ending knee injury. The 29-year-old said that his main focus is on "getting this knee back to back to 100 percent, which is exactly what's happening." Hernandez will hit free agency if he and the Cardinals aren't able to agree to terms on a new deal prior to the start of the new league year March 10.