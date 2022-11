Coach Kilff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Hernandez (pectoral) "will be out a couple of weeks," Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Kingsbury already ruled out the possibility that Hernandez would play Sunday at the Rams, but his pectoral injury is apparently one that will require multiple weeks to recover from. Rookie sixth-rounder Lecitus Smith will likely fill in at right guard for Hernandez until he returns.