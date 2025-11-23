Cardinals' Will Hernandez: Will play against Jacksonville
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Hernandez was limited by a knee injury during Week 12 prep, but he has been cleared to play in Sunday's home game. He'll continue to start at right guard.
