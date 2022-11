Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Hernandez (pectoral) will miss at least Sunday's game at the Rams as he recovers from a pectoral injury he suffered in Week 9, Dana Scott of AZcentral.com reports.

There's still no concrete timetable for Hernandez's return, but it would seem he's in jeopardy of missing multiple games based on Kingsbury's comments. Until Hernandez can play again, rookie sixth-rounder Lecitus Smith is a likely candidate to fill in at right guard.