Cardinals' Will Holden: Questionable for Sunday
Holden (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Holden was a limited participant in Friday's practice due to a shoulder injury, after having not been listed on the injury report Wednesday and Thursday. The second-year pro serves a reserve role in Arizona's offensive line, so his absence would be unlikely to notably hamper the team's offense.
