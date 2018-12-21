Holden (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Holden was a limited participant in Friday's practice due to a shoulder injury, after having not been listed on the injury report Wednesday and Thursday. The second-year pro serves a reserve role in Arizona's offensive line, so his absence would be unlikely to notably hamper the team's offense.

