Johnson (neck) may be forced to miss the remainder of the 2026 season, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Johnson suffered a neck injury in the second half of Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Seahawks, and he was unable to return to the contest. Head coach Mike LaFleur outlined Monday that it is a significant injury for the cornerback, placing doubt on his availability for the rest of the campaign. In Johnson's absence, Garrett Williams (Achilles) will likely start opposite of Denzel Burke in Arizona's secondary, once healthy.