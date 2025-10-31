default-cbs-image
Johnson (groin) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

The rookie second-rounder was able to play through a groin injury prior to the Week 8 bye, so it's unclear whether his limitations during Friday's practice were due to a setback or for maintenance purposes. Johnson's participation in Saturday's practice will provide more clarity on his status heading into Monday night's game against the Cowboys.

