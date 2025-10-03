Johnson (groin) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Johnson has been sidelined for the Cardinals' last two games due to a groin injury that he sustained in Week 2 against the Panthers. The rookie second-rounder has been limited in practice all week, and Johnson's status for Sunday's game may not be known until the Cardinals announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Kei'Trel Clark would continue to fill in at cornerback if Johnson is not cleared to return.